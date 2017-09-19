Killer of Hector, 2006 Gulder Ultimate Search Winner arrested

Finally, the suspected Mastermind and killer of Hector Jobateh, the 2006 winner of Gulder Ultimate search have been arrested.

Hector was traced and shot dead at his residence at New Oko-Oba in Agege area of Lagos State.

The suspect, Ismaila Adeyemi, aged 49, was arrested by men of the Lagos state Police Command, after weeks of intensive manhunt.

According to a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole for the Commissioner of Police, Ag/CP Imohimi Edgal, “the suspect, who was arrested at Gas Line Ominiyi in Ijoko area of Ogun state, confessed to the murder and other numerous crimes, while other members of his gang have been arrested.”

Recall that the command had last week paraded five suspects in connection with the murder and promised to trail the gang leader who was then at large.

The command also stated that the suspects will be charged to court after investigation is concluded.

The statement restated the commitment of the command to purge the state of criminal elements, while urging residents to always come forward with useful information that would assist the police in discharging their duties.