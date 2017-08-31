Kenya’s Supreme Court commences hearings on presidential election

Tension has continued to mount in Kenya as the supreme court of the country opens hearing on the post-election suit challenging results of the elections that of which the incumbent president, Uhuru Kenyatta was declared reelected.

The hearing commend, following pre-trial discussions over the weekend. The Kenya’s Supreme Court begun hearing arguments on the opposition party’s petition contesting results of the August 8th presidential election.

The Supreme Court has until Friday to give its final ruling.

The official results showed President Uhuru Kenyatta defeating Raila Odinga by about 1.4 million votes. But since Election Day, the National Super Alliance, or NASA, opposition coalition has argued that the voting system was hacked, leading to what they call a “stolen election.”

According to agency reports, Kenya’s Supreme Court’s first order of business Monday was the opposition’s request for access to the electoral commission’s servers, which NASA says will provide the necessary evidence to support their argument.

“It is our order that the petitioners [Odinga’s representatives] as well as the third respondents [Kenyatta’s representatives] shall be granted a read-only access, which includes copying if necessary, of the following information,” said Justice Isaac Lenaola.

Some of the information that Lenaola listed included firewalls, password policy, system user types and levels of access and GPS locations from each electoral kit.

Lenaola also said the parties would be given access to the official tally forms from the polling stations and constituencies. The court registrar will supervise these exercises, in which each party is permitted two agents to observe. Three court-appointed information and communication technology, or ICT, experts will also be present.

Meanwhile, it was the supreme court of the country that upheld the election of Uhuru Kenyatta in the election that brought him to power.