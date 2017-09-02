Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, rail line Contract yet to be awarded-NRC BOSS

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, Engineer Fidet Ohira, has said that contrary to popular misconception that President Mohammed Buhari, have influenced the awards of rail line contract in katisna and other three states in the north West such as Sokoto State kebbi and Zamfara States respectively.

Engineer Ohira, while speaking to journalists, after presentation of memorandum in the just concluded 15th annual national Conference of National Council on Transportation NCT, held in Sokoto state, said that the stage in which the rail line is at the moment does not require the hews and cry being experienced by Nigerians, adding that the rail line to Katsina State that passes through Daura the local Government of Mr. President was approved by former President Good Luck Jonathan.

According to Engineer Ohira, “the contract award of this rail line has not been done this is because we are still at the stage of designing of the project. So it is difficult for any one to arrive at any amount of money involving the contract and this is because the design determines the contract”.

On the progress made so far in the modernization programme of the railway lines across the country, he said that the NRC recently received 10 additional coaches already in Abuja Idu national station which will be added to the old ones to complement the transportation system in Abuja to Kaduna line.

The MD NRC, revealed that the additional coaches, will ensure increase in the running of services in a day. “what this means is that we are close running of hour to hour ser vice as it is done elsewhere in the world. If you visit countries like China, people catch trains in hours not in days or weeks. Ones you miss the first train you wait for

another the next hour and that is what is supposed to be”.

Engineer Fidet Ohira could not stop without mentioning the efforts in ensuring that Lagos Ibadan line and Calabar –Lagos starts operation as he refrains the finishing torches being witnessed for the project to

begin operation.

Meanwhile, effort for additional funding and payment of counterpart funding to the rail projects ongoing across the country was key in the memorandum presented by the NRC during the conference title “efficiency of inter modernization in transportation; panacea for Economic Recovery, he said that early response to the collaboration with NEXIM bank of China will help Nigeria archive possible and early railway transportation nationwide.

“I can tell you that part of our prayers here is the call for the Federal government of Nigeria, to ensure early payment of the counterpart funding which is 15 per cent of the total cost of each contract award and I must also tell you that the country may be at the verge of losing so many opportunities due to late payment as you can

see these monies are brought by China for African countries to assess and many other countries in Africa are after the money so the early the country pays its own money then the quicker the projects”.

Commenting on the recent ticketing brouhaha at the Abuja/Kaduna rail line , he said that the issue has since been settled as those involved has been redeployed to other sections as directed by the Minister to

enshrine standards.

He further stated that the additional coaches however, will not need more hands as the system is quit automated that does not need more hands to operate.