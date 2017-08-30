Katsina procures instructional materials worth N663 million

Katsina state government has procured instructional materials worth N663 million for distribution to primary schools across the state.

The Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Lawal Buhari Daura disclosed this on Tuesday while conducting Governor Aminu Bello Masari to inspect the materials at Tsangaya model school along Jibia road in the state capital.

Daura said the items include communication books, diary scheme of work, lesson plan and attendance register.

Others he added include admission register, primary school certificate and continuous assessment books.

The SUBEB boss however revealed that, those teachers deployed from the local government areas have completed refresher courses meant to ensure standard in schools.

Daura also assured that the on-going recruitment of teachers would be completed immediately after Eid kabir celebrations.

Speaking shortly after the inspection, Governor Aminu Bello Masari who expressed the need for emphasis on girl child education, said the conditional cash transfer CCT was introduced to empower mothers retain their wards in schools.