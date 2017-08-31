Katsina to assist in the rehabilitation of army barracks

The Katsina state government has promised to assist in the rehabilitation of bad structures at the Nigeria Army 35 Battalion barracks along Jibia road in the state.

State governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, stated this on Thursday while speaking at closing ceremony of One Division inter-brigade officers combat proficiency competition 2017 held in Katsina.

Masari who noted that, some of the structures need total face-lift to make them habitable, commended the officers and men in securing the state.

According to him, the Army in recent years has fulfilled it’s mandate to defend the integrity of the country, but however lamented that, signs of cattle rustling through the emergence of some criminal elements were on-going at the popular Rugu forest.

He urged the Army and other security agencies to remobilize to sustain and maintain peace to ensure the complete dismantling of these miscreants across the state.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding One Division of the Nigeria Army kaduna, Major General Adeniyi Oyebode applauded the development efforts recorded by the present administration led by Governor Aminu Bello Masari in the state.

Oyebode, however, promised that, the Nigeria Army would not relent in its efforts in defending the integrity of the country by ensuring peace and security.

In a welcome address, Brigadier-General Olatunji Akinjobe appreciated the contributions of all, adding that, the inter-brigade competition drew participants from the rank of major and below.

Four army formations from Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto and Niger states participated in the competition, however 3rd Brigade, Kano emerged as the overall winner.