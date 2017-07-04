Kanu Nwankwo to build 5 Hospitals Across Africa Through Heart Foundation

Nigeria’s top footballer and Arsenal Legend,Kanu Nwankwo has said he aspires to build one hospital in Nigeria and four other countries in Africa.

Kanu said this to BBC as part of the where are they now? Series which looks at ex-premier league players from Africa.

In the interview, published Tuesday, 4th July on BBC by video Journalist Stanley Kwenda, Kanu said he wants to make a difference off the pitch by providing and improving healthcare on the Continent.

“We have a lot of people who are suffering, who have a lot of issues and if we have the fame and the money we are supposed to go back and help others” he said.

He disclosed that his dream to build a heart hospital in Abuja, Nigeria and more across the continent will help to channel scarce funds effectively.

“The funds have been the issue, but if we are able to get them and can build these hospitals, it’s going to help a lot.”

Kanu said the cost of treating a child outside the continent can be used to treat many others here in Africa.

“Right now we are taking the kids to India and it costs a lot. Flight accommodation and a Guardian as well;so the money we use to cure 4 kids back home, we use for just 1”

Recall that kanu had in 1996 undergone a heart surgery. After which he established the kanu heart foundation.

The foundation has facilitated 538 heart operations in England, India and Nigeria and Israel.