Kanti-Bello was outspoken and courageous patriot – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Kanti-Bello family, the government and people of Katsina State on the death of Senator Mahmud Kanti-Bello.

As Senator representing Katsina North Constituency/Daura Senatorial zone from 2003-2011, Buhari recalls that the late Bello was a very outspoken and courageous patriot.

Buhari also commiserates with the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria over the passage of their distinguished colleague and former Senate Chief Whip, who served two-terms in the upper legislative chamber.

In a statement by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, noted that the late senator worked hard to ensure that all levels of government in the country were responsible and accountable.

The President believes that Senator Bello’s effective representation of his people at the national level and commitment to the unity of Nigeria will be long remembered and honoured; and will continue to serve as inspiration to many others.

Buhari urged Senator Kanti-Bello’s family, friends and associates to honour his memory by continually upholding the values of honesty and accountability, which served as his reference point throughout his public service.

The President prayed that Almighty Allah would comfort all who mourn him and grant his soul eternal rest.

Mathew Dadiya Abuja