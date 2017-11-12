Kano Govt. spends N208m to empower 5,200 tea sellers

The Kano State Government said it has spent N208 million on the empowerment of 5,200 tea sellers in the state.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje made the announcement on Saturday during an empowerment programme at the Government House, kano.

Ganduje said that the beneficiaries were selected from 484 wards in the 44 local government areas of the state.

He said that the gesture was to help in improving beneficiaries with means of livelihood and that of their defendants.

“Our government attaches so much importance to empowerment programme because at the end, the beneficiaries will be self-reliant, thereby improving the economic capacity of the state,” he said.

The governor gave each of the beneficiaries N40, 000 worth of empowerment packages to improve their business.

The items include, Bournvita, milk, milo,noodles, magerine, pasta, tea bags,bread, eggs and cooking oil.

Ganduje also urged the beneficiaries to always keep their business environment clean to ensure good hygiene.

He then advised the tea sellers to shun illicit subtances and other related crimes.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government, Murtala Sulengaro, said that the programme was designed to improve their living standards.

He commended the governor for his foresight in empowering youths in the state.

Ali Sani, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the governor for the gesture and promised to use the items judiciously. (NAN )