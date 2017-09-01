Kaduna set to improve telecom services in rural areas

The Kaduna State Government is working with a telecom company to mount 40 masts across the state to improve telecom services in 15 local government areas of the state, an official said on Wednesday.

Mr Sheyin Olufade, Technical Assistant to Gov.Nasiru El-Rufai on Inter Agency Support, told newsmen in Gyuibi village, Kudan Local Government, after the flag off of the project.

He said that the project, being implemented in partnership with TYDACOM Telecommunication Company, would also enhance security and the state’s economy.

According to him, the aim is to promote businesses and prompt response to security concerns in any part of the state.

“Primarily they should expect three things: One is improved service on the GSM phone, improvement on their social economy, because they would be able to communicate better – their business, farming gets improved- and also better security.” Olufade said.

He said that work on the installation would be completed within four months, adding that it would create jobs for local people.

In a separate interview with newsmen, Managing Director of the company, Prof. Akin Akiniyi said the project would cover 15 local government areas in the state that have poor telecom access.

“Traditionally over the years, they have been trying to provide coverage for these local government areas, but the investment involved is so much and the return so small, but we can do it.” Akiniyi said.

The Village Head of Gyuibi, Malam Lawal Aliyu, commended government for the project and urged people in the area to support it.