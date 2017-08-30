JUST IN: Another Ritualist Den Discovered In Mushin

Another ritualist den discovered in a tunnel at the Challenge area of Mushin, Lagos State.

Barely three weeks after the discovery of two ritualist tunnels at Obadeyi junction, Ijaiye-Ojokoro and Ile Zik along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, another ritualist den has been discovered in a tunnel at the Challenge area of Mushin.

While the residents and other commuters who uncovered the tunnel set ablaze one of the suspected ritualists, police operatives prevented the angry mob from killing two other suspects at the scene.

The tunnel where they were found leads to a moribund company. Syringes .

It was gathered that sedative drugs believed to be used by the ritualist in injecting their victims were discovered in the hideout

Spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole confirmed the incident to Bounce News .

He said the two suspected ritualists are now in police custody.

He said investigation is ongoing and it was too early to say that the tunnel and the building were used for ritual or kidnapping purposes.