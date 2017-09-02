IYC shut down NCDMB headquarters in Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC) worldwide, Central Zone, has shut down business activities at the headquarters of the Nigerian Local Content Development and Monitoring Board, in Yenagoa the Bayelsa state capital city.

The compound was invaded by placards carrying youths numbering about 1000 demanding for the relocation of all branches and liaison offices in non oil producing states back to oil producing states.

Addressing the youths, the Zonal Chairman, Mr. Tari Porri, stated that the Board has contravened the Nigerian Content act, section 71, sub paragraph 3, which stipulated that the local content board has the powers to establish branch offices within oil and gas producing states, adding that the IYC will not allow the Board to divide the people and their common interest.

He alleged that all directors and the Executive Secretary spend time everyday in other offices in Lagos and Abuja but come once in 3 month to the headquarters.

Akam James, Yenagoa