Islamic clerics extoll virtues of late Shaykh Awelenje

Eminent Islamic scholars across the country gathered at the University of Ibadan recently to extol the virtue of a renowned Islamic scholar, Late Shaykh Ahmed Tijani Mustapha Awelenje popularly known as ‘Alfa Saki’.

The occasion was an international colloquium put together by the Tijani Awelenje Foundation in collaboration with Al-Manarah International Institute for Research in Islamic Civilization & Development and the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Ibadan, Ibadan.

Delivering his goodwill at the colloquium, the Executive Secretary, Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria, (MUSWEN), Professor Dawud O.S. Noibi said the Ummah is pleased with the organisation of the colloquium because according to him it is expected to help the contemporary Nigerian society to learn from the wealth of Shaykh Awelenje’s teachings about unity.

“If alive today, he (Awelenje) would have given unrelenting support to the unity that MUSWEN is working tirelessly to achieve and so , would have strongly discouraged the kind of campaign of hate which a section of the media and commentators in this part of the country currently indulge in against certain ethnic groups in the country.

“He probably would have drawn attention to Quran 49:11 & 13 where

Allah warns against despising other racial or ethnic groups and against indulgence in tribal sectionalism often for religious reasons”, Noibi said.

He said there is no doubt the fact that a colloquium held in Awelenje’s honour will bring to limelight the great contribution of the Shaykh to the intellectual and social life of the Muslim community of the region in his time.

Noibi who commended the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies of

Pthe University of Ibadan for its positive support to the colloquium also commended the late Shaykh’s son, Dr. Abdullahi Awelenje saying his contribution to the activities of MUSWEN is a happy reminder of the praise worthy heritage left by his father.

Professor Rasaq ‘Deremi Abubakre of the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies , University of Ilorin who delivered the keynote address at the occasion described the late Shaykh as a successful lscholar of Yoruba extraction saying he did not leave any stone unturned in his quest for the development of Arabic and Islamic education in Yorubaland.

“ He travelled far and wide to show his total commitment to the efflorescence of Arabic and Islamic Studies’’ Abubakre said of Awelenje adding that his notion of blending Arabic Studies with western education led to the establishment of the Department of

Arabic and Islamic Studies at the University of Ibadan in 1963.

The Lead Paper “A string from the web of Awelenje’s network- Yoruba Islamic verse in propagation and social reform” was presented by Professor Amid O. Sanni of the Lagos State University. Dignitaries at the occasion include, the Baagi of Saki Land, High Chief Ghazali Adekilutoro; Chairman Saki West Local Government, Alhaji Kazali Adegoke Kareem, former LASU VC, Professor Lateef

Husayn; Dean Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Prof. Ademola Dasylva; Head Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies , University of Ibadan, Prof. Kamil Koyejo Oloso and the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

Late Shaykh Awelenje died 50 years ago.

