IPOB Members Arrested as Army Helicopter hovers round Nnamdi Kanu’s house (video)(Video)

The military operation at the residing area of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, is still on, according to multiple online sources.

Somto Okonkwo, a publisher at The Biafra Herald, said a military helicopter has been hovering around Nnamdi Kanu’s residence in Umuahia, Abia state.

According to the reporters, the jet has been hovering around the area for the past 24-hours as other soldiers are conducting land operation in their trucks and tanks.

Meanwhile, some IPOB members were apprehended earlier today by soldiers while on their way to the home of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu in Abia state. The members are believed to be heading to the state to “defend” their leader against the military invasion.

