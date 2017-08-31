The United States has commended the operational efforts of the Nigerian Army in the counter-terrorism war in North-East Nigeria.

This is just as the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, led a Congressional delegation from the US on a visit to the Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after a closed-door session with the Theatre Commander, Major General Attahiru Ibrahim, and other officials of the command, Ambassador Symington commended the efforts of the Army.

He said, “I was pleased to have a chance to lead a delegation of six members of the United States Congress – three senators and three house members – to come and hear about the hard work of the Nigerian Military in Borno State and in northeastern Nigeria.”

The Ambassador thanked Major General Ibrahim and staff of the command for the brief and the chance to discuss the way forward in their operations with them.

“The United States strongly supports the hard work of the Nigerian military in combatting terrorism and we are grateful for the chance to be here and to see both and the response to the humanitarian crisis in northeastern Nigeria and the hard work that is being done to confront terrorism,” he added.

In his response, the theatre commander thanked the US government for its renewed partnership and support for the military.

He said, “This intentionally outlined the healthy relationship we have with the United States; they came here to assess our needs for assistance and they have promised they are going to address that.”

“So it goes a long way to tell you how the United States is also extending its hands in the counter insurgency efforts in Nigeria.”