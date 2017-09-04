We inherited N14bn unpaid gratuity, pensions says Bauchi deputy gov

The Bauchi state deputy governor, Eng Nuhu Gidado, has said that the present governor Mohammed Abubakar administration inherited a whooping N14 billion unpaid gratuities and pensions from the previous government.

Engineer Gidado stated this while speaking to journalists shortly after Eid prayers at Ramat House, Bauchi, adding that the APC led administration in the state has set modalities on ground to settle outstanding gratuities of retired civil servants in the state.

He however said, “it is practically impossible to pay off the arrears in block. His Excellency the Governor, has earmarked a large chunk of the Paris Club Refund to make payments of gratuities”.

The deputy governor used the opportunity to call on Muslim faithfuls in the state to imbibe the values of sacrifice, love and to also continue to foster unity as they join their counterparts the world over in celebrating this year’s Eid-El Kabir celebration.

Daily times correspondent reports that Sallah prayers were conducted hitch -free in all Eid grounds across the state, even as faithful were seen putting on new clothes to mark the religious festival.