Indonesia set to host over 2,000 Nigerians at Trade Expo

Indonesian government has said it will to strengthen its economic relationship with Nigeria by hosting over 2,000 Nigerians at the upcoming 32nd trade expo billed for Oct 11 to 15, 2017 in Indonesia.

Addressing journalists recently at his head office in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer of Goldmine Global Services, partner of the expo, Mr. Ishamael Balogun said the expo is open to over 20,000 visitors across the world; and Nigerians would benefit immensely in terms of trade relationship with the country, which will in turn boost Nigeria economically.

He said his company was set up in 2005 to empower Nigerians and reduce unemployment, adding that trade expo is a way of fulfilling its vision by assisting interested Nigerians to secure visa and other necessary documents to attend the expo.

“Ability to think globally is what and individual needs to do business, Partnership plays a key role in successful business, as well as passion to expand. Indonesia has the best resources for craft such as furniture making, there is beauty in collaboration,” he said.

According to him, Indonesia has overtaken Malaysia in oil exportation; adding that the country took palm seed from Nigeria; and today, it is becoming a global competitor in the exportation of palm oil.

He said although Nigerians have import- driven economy, but the expo would expose participants to what Indonesia needs from them; especially agricultural produce that would promote exportation rather than importation.

“The Expo will expose Nigerians to possibilities of Foreign Direct Investment and Joint Ventures; and my company’s vision is to industrialize Nigeria. Foreign Direct Investment is always a plus anywhere in the world.

It is sad to note that Nigeria has not been represented at any Indonesian Trade Fair, and this edition promises a lot of interesting packages for delegates which will help boost their country’s economy”, he said.

He said business opportunities would be offered to all delegates as they also stand the chance to visit special tourism centers in the country for relaxation.