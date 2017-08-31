Inadequate funding is killing our universities – Don‎

The Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), Delta State, Prof. Akii Ibhadode, has said not much innovation is taking place in our universities as a result of lack of adequate funding which has led to churning out graduates without practical skills.

Speaking at the 3rd LAPO Annual Conference on Microfinance and Enterprise organised by LAPO Institute in Benin City with theme, “Entrepreneurship, Financial and Economic Development”, Ibhadode said Nigeria has no business being poor because of her enormous endowment in natural resources including a large human population.

Ibhadode added that Nigeria’s poverty is self-inflicted due primarily to poor leadership as a result of consistent failures of successive governments.

He said: There are over two hundred universities and research institutes carrying out researches, including in greater proportion scientific and technological research. Unfortunately, the impact of these researches is not felt in the larger society.

They don’t seem to address the real problems of the society. Even when they do, very few of them are patterned and eventually get commercialized. The major reason for this is that most Nigerian researches are done to earn promotion in the universities and research institutes.

Ibhadode, who expressed sadness that we pursue knowledge for the immediate gains it gives said, “For example, a paper certificate. We do not care for the skills that the certification is to give but the paper certificate.

This is why cheating in examination is so rampant. For those who do not cheat, they ram up materials in their head without having understanding of those materials. This is why we have so many highly educated persons especially scientists, engineers, technologists but the impact of their education is not felt in terms of providing solutions to our numerous problems.

He said most researches in our universities relate primarily to earning published papers for promotion, adding that not much innovation is taking place in our universities hence the cry that they lack adequate funding.

Why will our universities not lack funds as they don’t engage in relevant research that will provide solutions to practical societal problems,” Ibhadode said.

In his address, Chairman, Governing Council of LAPO institute, Godwin Ehigiamusoe, who noted that many Nigerians lack the opportunity to play in the entrepreneurship space and economic development, said LAPO has trained over 36,000 Nigerians in basic entrepreneurship techniques, basic business management, business development services, and information and communication technology skills.