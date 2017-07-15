Immigration begins 48 -hour issuance of work permit

Nigeria has recorded another milestone in the ease of doing business following the commencement of the issuance of Temporary Work Permit (TWP) within 24 hours through e-mail by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) bringing to an end the traditional issuance of TWP at the port of entry.

In a statement signed by the NIS Spokesperson, Sunday James, the Comptroller-General, Muhammad Babandede‎ said that the measure was part of the‎ ongoing automation of the service’s operations introduced by NIS and in line with the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.

He explained that applications for the TWP are to be forwarded to a dedicated email address: oa@nigeriaimmigration.gov.ng and addressed to the Comptroller-General.

The statement also stated that the requirements and how to apply are available on the NIS official website:www.immigration.gov.ng, adding that some staff have been dedicated to attend to the request.

Other documents to accompany the application include a‎ formal ‎application letter ‎from the Company/Employer accepting Immigration Responsibility on behalf of the beneficiary, among other requirements.

It added that the TWP‎‎ application when approved usually within a timeline of 48 hours is forwarded to the Nigerian Mission in the country indicated in the application for the issuance of the facility.

“‎The expatriate is expected to proceed to the particular Nigerian Mission with his/her passport for the issuance of the TWP.

“It must be stressed that the TWP is not issued at Port of Entry in Nigeria”, he said.

The spokesperson also announced the commencement of operations of the NIS Contact Centre which is meant to attend to complaints and enquiries of the general public.

“Members of the public with any complaints about NIS services to call‎ the dedicated line: 07080607900 or e-mail:nis.servicom@nigeriaimmigration.gov.ng,” the statement concluded.