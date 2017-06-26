Ikeja bus terminal will change face of Lagos transport- LAMATA boss

…As Lagos Traffic Radio holds 2nd annual lecture

Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engineer Abiodun Dabiri, says the proposed Ikeja bus terminal, which is expected to be completed before the end of the year, will change the face of transportation system in the State.

Dabiri made this assertion during the second annual lecture series organised by the Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM, with the theme, ‘Advancing Urban Transportation and Mobility’. According to him, Lagos was on the verge of transiting from garages to terminals, in its quest to truly become a smart city.

“The Lagos bus terminal will kick start from Ikeja. Work is at an advanced stage and I must say we are transiting from garages to terminals. Nine million people interact with our garages in Lagos daily and we intend to capitalise on this huge traffic by ensuring this terminal is ready before the end of the year.

“The Ikeja bus terminal will bring a new face to Lagos transportation system. The Lagos bus reform contract has been awarded and the expected transformation in that sector will soon materialise. We know that the yellow buses, otherwise known as ‘Danfo’ have 72 percent, while cars have 28 percent of the 24 million vehicular trips recorded in Lagos daily. So, the bus reform project sets out to achieve a lot in this regard,” he said.

On his part, one of the guest speakers, professor Odewunmi Samuel, said the proposed 36km Third Mainland bridge project was laudable. He however, posited that the State government would do well to explore more of its waterways in her resolve to improve transportation in the State. He also said the takeover of the rehabilitation of the

International Airport Road was commendable, but advised that the rail sector needed to be fully utilised.

Keynote Speaker, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transportation; delivered a lecture on ‘Enabling Law As A Catalyst For A Vibrant Transport Sector’. He said efficient transport was a critical component of economic development, globally and nationally; adding that transport availability affects global development patterns and can be a boost or a barrier to economic growth within individual nations.

Acting Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, spoke on ‘support system for public transportation: The Lagos state perspective’. He said the State’s bus reform initiative is a three-year plan, which will provide 5,000 buses with carrying capacity ranging from 30 to 70 people. He added that the initiative will be operated through a franchise system involving stakeholders.