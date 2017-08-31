IGP tasks police officers to sustain the unity of Nigeria

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, on Wednesday task Police officers to ensure that the unity of Nigeria is sustained at all cost, saying that the unity of the country rests on the shoulder of security agents.

Speaking on the occasion of the Graduation Ceremony of Operational Leadership and Command Course (OLCC), the IGP said “as Police officers, we have an onerous task of sustaining the unity our great nation has enjoyed over the years and also to defend its corporate existence and ideals for the mutual benefit of all its citizenry.

“We must build on the solid foundation of unity in diversity, as envisioned by our pioneering fathers; all the security agencies within the Country are working assiduously towards this laudable goal and the Nigeria Police Force is certainly not an exception”.

He added that the policy thrust of the Force is anchored on the change mantra of the incumbent leadership of the nation, adding that, the change should be evident in the discharge of duties and in line with the community policy, charging officers to ensure that their host community feel the impact of the training acquired from the institute.

In her remark, the Commandant, Police Staff College, AIG Dorothy Gimba, said with the skills quired by the graduating officers, the recent trend of hate speech will be nip the bud.

Gimba said the officers have acquired skills in different fields of policing, such as, Respect For The Rule of Law and Human Rights; Management Leadership and Human Behavior, Intelligence Led Policing, Statistical Methods For Crime And Criminal Justice System, among others.

She challenged officers to raise the bar and justify the confidence repose on them by the leadership of the Force.

“Exhibit a great measure of discipline, tact, accountability, fairness, justice and resourcefulness as alumni of this nobel training institution and allow all the virtues to pass through you as middle level managers”, she said.

Our correspondent gathered that the Operational Leadership and Command course is a robust course owing to the fact that it covers all aspects of policing from criminal investigations and prosecution, to Human Resources Management, Inter-agency cooperation and other sundry issues such as Human Rights and Cybercrime.

Daily Times also reports that 37 course participants (Police Officers) was elevated to the rank of Superintendent of Police within the duration of the course.

Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos