IGP orders relaunch of ‘Bail is free’ across the country

The Inspector general of Police Ibrahim K.Idris has directed the Assistant Inspectors General of Police and State Commissioners of Police to re- launch ‘Bail is free’ campaign in their Zones and state’s commands.

Idris announced this on Wednesday in Minna ,the Niger State capital while relaunching the campaign .The IGP also advised the public to report police personnel who demand for money before releasing suspects on bail to Divisional Police officers, Area Commanders, the command public relation officer etc.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood . The IGP and his management team have embarked on aggressive community and people oriented engagement after the public and police personnel seem not to have embrace the campaign met to eliminate corruption associated with bail of suspects.

The Daily Times recalls that on assumption of duty 22nd June, 2016 the IGP had promised to reposition the Nigeria Police Force to be more accountable, responsive, responsible and reliable , noting that these qualities “are already manifesting and being accomplished.”

He said it was in furtherance of the promises that he had insisted the Nigeria Police Force should be closer to the people so as to ensure effective service delivery to all Nigerians.

“The Eminent persons Forum which is a platform to strengthen the community policing strategies of the Force to tackle ethnic, religious and communal disputes and crisis that bedeviled some parts of the country was launched throughout the thirty six (36) states of the Nation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and it has been achieving the desired results.

Idris said that police personnel must ensure that the rule of law prevail in all their actions as they police the country based on international core values and integrity.

It is important, he stressed that while police personnel are performing their job ,they must ensure compliance with IGP ‘creed’ and avoid issues of corruption allegations concerning bail of suspects in police custody.

According to the statement Traditional Rulers, Community Leaders, Religious Leaders, Opinion Leaders, Market Men and Women Associations, Youths Leaders and Groups and Critical Stakeholders in the communities, towns and cities are implored to support this campaign.

The statement also urged the public to report to the nearest Police Station the conduct of any Police Officer, Investigative Police Officer (IPO) or any other Officer that ask for money or pecuniary benefit before, during or after BAIL is granted to the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), Area Commanders, The Command Public Relations Officers, Commissioner of Police or to the Force Public Relations Officer through the followingPhone Nos. 07056792065, 08088450152, email:bailisfree@gmail.com,Police website:www.npf.gov.ng.

The people are also encouraged to paste the sticker “BAIL IS FREE” on their vehicles, conspicuous locations and public centres to assist the Nigeria Police Force to spread this campaign.

He said the X-squad of the Nigeria Police Force has been sent to all the states of the country to monitor compliance to “BAIL IS FREE” campaign and given power to arrest, detain and discipline any erring Police officer.

He enjoined the people to assist the Police to make this “BAIL IS FREE” campaign a huge success by reporting any complaint through the above mentioned avenues.