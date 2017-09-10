Ibori Wants United Force for Niger Delta, Meets Wike, Okowa

The former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, has called for the building of a stronger united force for all the Niger Delta States.

He made the call during a meeting with members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Reconciliation Committee at his Oghara residence in Delta State.

Present at the meeting were the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nesom Wike, who is also a co-chairman of the committee, the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Senator Peter Nwaobishi.

He commended the Governors of Rivers and Delta States for their cooperation on developmental issues.

He said: “We need to be united to be able to serve our people better. We have to cooperate for the good of our people.

He commended the developmental efforts of the Rivers State Governor, urging him to sustain his projects delivery.

Governor Wike called on Niger Delta leaders to unite for the rapid development of the geo-political zone. He said that unity was needed in the geo-political zone to check the current situation where outsiders take advantage of the disunity of the area to deny the people benefits of their resources.

Wike said: “Niger Delta must continue to be United. Whatever it takes, unity is still very key. When we are divided, outsiders will come and exploit our resources to the disadvantage of our communities.

“We have to fight to protect the interest of the Niger Delta. We draw strength from people like Former Governor James Ibori, a man who has variegated experiences “.

Governor Wike said that Rivers and Delta States were cooperating in the spirit of Niger Delta Development.

“We must work as brothers. We must work as a team. We must not allow our United front to be divided,” he said.

Also speaking, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa said the Rivers State Governor is a grassroots politician who is providing effective leadership for his people.

He said that in Delta State, the political class is under a political family led by the Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori.

Governor Okowa said that the Niger Delta needs to work together for the geo-political zone to be a stronger political voice in the country.

He said: “We will continue to the friendship based on the interest of our people.”

Governor Wike was accompanied on the visit to Oghara by Former Acting Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus ,Senator Lee Maeba,Former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara, Former Minister of Sports, Dr Tammy Danagogo and Administrator, Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Ambassador Desmond Akawor.