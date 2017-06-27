Many activities have being lined up for the 10th coronation anniversary of Kabiyesi Adewale Okoya, Onibereko of Ibereko, various people both indigenes and non-indigenes of Ibereko land poured encomiums on his HRM whom they described as a man with Midas Touch, that had always been using both financial and human resources to touch lives and making life worth living for the people, especially the downtrodden.

Part of the activities of the event are Gbedu drum, paying homage and visiting of shrines and paying visits to companies and dedication of classroom block to Local Authority Primary School, built by Chairman Fams Embassy Hotel & Suites, installation of chiefs etc.

His Royal Majesty while speaking with journalists in his palace expressed his gratitude to God for the journey so far and also appreciated the people of Ibereko Kingdom for their love, prayers and support.

Oba Adewale Okoya is an energetic, amiable and a humble monarch with large heart and had received various accolades for his unparalleled humanitarian services for mankind and for his consistent contribution towards the development, peace and progress of Ibereko land. That is why he is being regarded as a monarch with ideas and vision.

Oba Adewale Okoya commended Governor Ambode’s development feats which include agriculture programmes, education, massive construction of classrooms, infrastructure renaissance, massive road construction, urban renewal; even health sector was not left out. He therefore called on good people of Lagos to show love and appreciation for the governor.

He also appreciates Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale for his support and guidance.