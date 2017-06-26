Ibadan flood: Minister sympathises with govt, victims

Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu has expressed his heart-felt sympathy to the Government of Oyo State and the victims of the flood that ravaged Ibadan, the capital city of the state after a downpour recently.

The flood submerged several houses, destroyed several properties, displaced thousands of residents and paralysed commercial activities and thus caused hunger, deprivation and hardship to the people affected by the disaster.

In a statement personally signed by the minister and made available to Daily Times, he wrote that, “my heart goes out to the government of the state and victims of the unfortunate incident at this period when all Nigerians are supporting the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to succeed in its people’s oriented programs that are aimed at putting the country back on track.”

The concerned Minister however assured Nigerians of the Buhari’s administration’s commitment to ensure a safer environment for the generality of the citizenry just as he expressed optimism that the state government under the leadership of Governor Abiola Ajimobi would do everything necessary to address the issue to assuage the suffering of the victims and prevent reoccurrence of the sad development.

He therefore prayed the almighty Allah to come to the aid of the affected family and replenish them abundantly to come over the shock and hardship the disaster brought onto them.