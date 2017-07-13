IAEA concludes audit, urges FG on independence of nuclear regulator

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) urges the Federal Government on the independence of the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Agency, (NNRA) as the Agency concluded the audit of its nuclear and radiation safety regulatory framework on Wednesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team leader, Mr Lamberto Matteocci, made the announcement at the conclusion of the audit in Abuja, organised by the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Agency, (NNRA) and a 10-day intensive work mission to Nigeria .

Matteocci is of IAEA’s Integrated Regulatory Review Service, (IRRS), while the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Agency, NNRA, the regulatory body in charge of nuclear and radiation issues in Nigeria organised the ceremony.

Matteocci acknowledged five areas where the country could make appreciable improvements as regards nuclear and radiation safety to highlight its preparedness for nuclear and radiation emergencies, adding that the final mission report would be ready in three months and made public.

The IRRS team lauded Nigeria, especially the NNRA, for its efforts and commitment at improving the safety and protection of people and the environment, stressing that Agency was faced with challenges that included having full independence in decision-making and conducting regulatory activities effectively towards attaining Nigeria’s planned nuclear power programme.

The team recommended that the Federal Government should establish a national policy on safety and ensure that the corresponding legal framework was in line with IAEA safety standards and that the NNRA was fully independent.

“The NNRA should carry an analysis of all competencies needed to cover its responsibilities and develop and implement a human resource and training plan.

“The regulatory body should ensure that all facilities and activities have a valid authorisation, and establish and implement an enforcement policy to respond to non-compliance.

“The NNRA should also consider formalising cooperation with other authorities having responsibilities related to safety,” Matteocci said.

The team also suggested that the Federal Government should amend its action plan to account for any new issues of the recommendations and suggestions and encourage the country to write the IRRS for a follow-up mission within three to four years.

It revealed that Nigeria made far-reaching use of radiation sources in medical and industrial application, science and research, and also had a research reactor used for the analysis of materials and training.

On his part, the Director-General of NNRA, Prof. Lawrence Dim, pledged that the Federal Government would work with the IAEA to develop a work-plan for the implementation of the mission’s recommendations and suggestions.

“Nigeria is always ready to cooperate with the agency in the area of nuclear and radiation safety, as well as in other areas.

“We are committed to using the IAEA safety standards and international best practices to improve our policy, legal, technical and regulatory infrastructure,” Prof Dim said.