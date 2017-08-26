I won’t leave behind any abandoned project – Fayose

EKITI State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, on Saturday promised that all ongoing projects embarked upon by his administration would be completed and hand over to his successor in good condition next year.

Fayose, who spoke at the grand- finale of the 2017 edition of the Udiroko Cultural Festival in Ado Ekiti, listed his administration’s projects to include the N5.7 billion over-head bridge as well as the N3.8billion ulltra-modern Kings Market all in Ado iEkiti, the state capital.

He also cited the new High Court Headquarters project in Ado Ekiti and the local government headquarters dual road projects across the state, among others.

He said that he would still do many other things that would distinguish the state capital from other towns before the expiration of his second term as governor in October 2018.

The governor asked for the continued support and cooperation of all residents, including traditional rulers, toward taking the state to higher pedestal.

NAN reports that the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, in an opening address, thanked the governor and his administration for always supporting and committing funds to the Uditoko festival since coming into office.