Why I suspended NHIS boss — Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has disclosed why he directed the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof Usman Yusuf, to proceed on three months suspension with immediate effect.

The Director, Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs Boade Akinola, stated this in a statement made available in Abuja.

Akinola also quoted the minister as saying that the suspension was a result of various allegations and petitions against Yusuf.

The Minister also directed the setting up of an investigative committee to look in the various allegations in accordance with the Public Service Rules.

Akinola further quoted the minister as saying that the suspension was also to allow for uninterrupted investigation.