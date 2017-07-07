I need to ask God whether to go for Second term in 2019 – Gov. Ortom

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Friday said that he would have to seek God’s approval before he could go for a second term in office in 2019.

Ortom made this disclosure at an interactive session with journalists in Makurdi.

The governor said that he would have to seek God’s face before knowing whether or not to contest the 2019 election.

Ortom said that if after consultation with God and the answer was negative, he would go back to his farm.

According to him, he is a product of a divine intervention and he always relies on God in everything he wants to embark on.

”It was God that told me that I would be governor of Benue someday, it is not my making but purely the handiwork of God,” he said.

Ortom, however, expressed satisfaction that he had performed creditably well based on his achievements, which cut across all sectors of the economy.