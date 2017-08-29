‘I have experience to be Osun Gov’

Barely one year to the governorship election in Osun State, has a former Chairman in Irewole Local Government Area of the State, Akogun (Dr.) Lere Oyewunmi declared his intention to run in the 2018 poll.

Oyewunmi said he has the requisite experience, exposure and pedigree gained from the private business and executive positions to occupy the highest office in the state to provide good governance.

He told supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at a reception held by a party chieftain in the State, Col. Olayiwola Falabi (rtd) to celebrate the victory of Senator Nurudeen Adeleke in the last Osun West Senatorial District by-election that he was not shaken since all the aspirants to the race would be given the opportunity to tell the party and Osun People what they have in their manifestoes.

According to him, “the beauty of the race is that all the aspirants shall have the opportunity to tell the PDP and the entire people of Osun what we have in our manifestoes”.

He said during his sojourn as the Chairman Irewole Local Government Council for two terms he served the people of the council area meritoriously and worked with the legislative and executive arms successfully among countless of Staff.

The governorship aspirant said “human materials” management had been part of his life as he had also served as the Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC) Osun State, adding that “he is contesting the election based on loaded experience”.

He said “I have the experience about the working of the executive and legislative arms as a former local government. I know what the rules are; I know the rudiments of checks and balances in relation to inter-governmental relations, so I remain the best for this race”.

Reviewing the activities of the APC led administration in the state in the last seven years, Akogun Oyewumi said that he was disturbed with the high rate of unemployment among the youths which has led them to committing crimes and other social ills in the State, stressing that if given the opportunity to govern, he would address the trend to a logical conclusion.

He explained that the PDP government and the people shall work towards sustainable of the State socially and economically which derives from healthy interactions between the leadership and the followership, noting that the state abundant economic potentials have not been fully utilized.

Akogun Oyewumi also promised to make education sector his priority with scholarships opportunities and bursary awards to deserving students and that his government would re-classify the “classification” put in place by the APC administration in the name of construction.