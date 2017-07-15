Housewife, 45, remanded in prison for unruly behaviour

A Customary Court sitting in Agege on Friday ordered the remand of a 45-year-old housewife, Bosede Owonifari, in Kirikiri Prisons for contempt of court.

The court’s president, Mr. Phillips Williams, ruled that the accused should remain behind bars for 21 days for her unruly behaviour during the proceedings and also for tearing court summon when she was served.

Bosede was dragged to court by her 53-year-husband, Igbekele Owonifari, who had pleaded with the court to dissolve his 30-year-old marriage over his wife’s adulterous life.

Igbekele, a driver who resides at Igbehinadun St., off Oluwakemi, Ojodu -Berger, told the court that his wife, Bosede, was having extra-marital affairs with several men.

He further told the court that his wife was troublesome and not submissive, and that he could no longer live with her.

The petitioner, said: “My wife is not trustworthy and she is also wayward.

“She has also trained my four children to be wayward and arrogant like she is. My wife and our four children do not have any iota of respect for me.

“My children refused to get a decent job after graduating from school and are now into internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘yahoo yahoo,’ which their mother supports wholeheartedly,” he said.

Igbekele told the court that whenever he tried to caution the children to desist from their wayward life, they would threaten his life.

“My wife keeps strange friends and started bleaching her skin which l was against and l told her to desist from it; she became adamant and refused to change.

“The trouble is too much; l can no longer bear her arrogant and promiscuous lifestyle.

“She became a party freak and was no longer trustworthy.

“There was a time l fell seriously ill, I could not walk and was not getting better.

“ I was told that my wife had placed a charm on me and was behind my predicament because she belongs to three different secret cults,” he said.

The husband said he had not had sexual intercourse with the respondent and had not eaten her food in the last 20 years.

“I am asking for a divorce because this marriage has already broken down irretrievably,” the complainant said.

The respondent, Bosede, an indigene of Ondo state, however denied all the allegations, saying she was not ready for the dissolution of the marriage.

“He does not talk to me and the children; he keeps to himself and does not care about us.

“My husband claimed that l struck him with a strange illness and for the past six years he stopped caring and being responsible for me and the children’s welfare.

“My husband does not respect me as a wife; whenever there is any misunderstanding, he beats me to pulp, calling me all sorts of names and claiming that l am adulterous,” she said.

Williams, however, invited the petitioner and one of the children present in court into his chamber for Alternative Dispute Resolution.

The matter was thereafter adjourned the case till July 27.