Heritage Bank not under investigation -EFCC

Contrary to newspaper (not Daily Times) reports, an investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission into dealings arising from a bank account managed by the Oyo state government and domiciled with Heritage Bank has no links to the bank and its Managing Director, Ifie Sekibo.

The bank has firmly denied recent media reports suggesting that the bank and its managing director have refused to cooperate with the anti-graft agency’s investigation, including ignoring a series of invitations by the commission because of possible personal ties to the state government.

Media reports in some newspapers (not this one) claim that the EFCC invited Sekibo because of an alleged role in the as yet unproven diversion of ₦13 billion belonging to the Oyo State Government. According to these reports, the said monies were lodged in secret accounts with the bank in connivance with some top state government officials.

It is worth noting that the Oyo state government has said it has no knowledge of the said allegation, the state finance and information commissioners telling the press that they were unaware of any such incident or issues with their bank accounts and malfeasance; and Heritage Bank has said the investigation is just restricted to the account that is the subject of the EFCC enquiry.

In a response to inquiries by the Daily Times, the bank insists the account was part of a raft of accounts inherited as part of its acquisition of Enterprise Bank from the Asset Management Company of Nigeria and the EFCC was seeking certain information on the said account, following a petition over certain issues relating to them.

The Group Head, Corporate Communication, Heritage Bank, Mr Fela Ibidapo told the Punch newspaper which contacted him for their story that the EFCC was investigating some accounts at the bank but they were a fairly routine process.

He added in response to the allegations of management fraud that “There is no management fraud. There is a customer’s account that the EFCC is interested in and the normal thing is to talk to the account officer. They are just investigating an account entry. They have invited the relationship manager. It is still being investigated and for confidential issues, I can’t divulge more than that.”

The spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed to our correspondent on the telephone that the commission was investigating some accounts at the bank but refused to give more information.

He said, “It is true that some of our people went to the bank but it was a routine investigation. They went to get documents in relation to the investigation. I cannot say more than that for now.”

The development is what is known in banking as an acquisition/combination issue. The Daily Times also understands from sources that any contentious issues with respect to banks are typically handled by the bank regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria while the EFCC deals with issues arising from infraction in banking transactions and regulatory infractions with potential fraudulent implications.

The former Enterprise Bank was a banker to several state governments as well as a few federal government agencies.