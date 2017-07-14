Heaven will not fall if your judgment is equitable, CJN tells new judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen has called on Judges to be firm and un-wavered in the discharge of their duties, saying that heaven will not fall by their well founded and equitable judgments.

Onnoghen admonished Judges to be guided by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, the laws, their conscience ‎and oath of office and not allow personal interest to becloud their constitutional responsibilities.

The CJN, who spoke in Abuja yesterday while administering the oath of office and allegiance on 19 newly appointed Judges of the National Industrial Court (NIC), stressed that judicial officers can checkmate impunity in the country by adhering strictly to the rule of law.

‎His words: “I advise judicial officers to always be guided by the Constitution, the laws and their conscience in the discharge of their duties.

“As judicial officers, if you remain truthful to your oath of office, you will have no problem.

Just allow yourselves to be guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which is the supreme law, you cannot go wrong. Heavens will not fall by our judgments if we abide by the constitution and our conscience,” he said.

“We can only checkmate impunity by adhering to the rule of law,” he added.

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo ( SAN), on Wednesday approved the appointment of 19 Judges for National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

The appointment was sequel to the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

The new judges are Targema John Iorngee (Benue state); Namtari Mahmood Abba (Adamawa state); Nweneka Gerald Ikechi (Rivers state); Kado Sanusi (Katsina state); Adeniyi Sinmisola Oluyinka (Ogun state); Abiola Adunola Adewemimo (Osun state); Opeloye Ogunbowale A. (Lagos state); Essien Isaac Jeremiah (Akwa-Ibom state); Elizabeth Ama Oji (Ebonyi state and Arowosegbe Olukayode Ojo (Ondo state).

The rest are Ogbuanya Nelson S. Chukwudi (Enugu state); Bashir Zaynab Mohammed (Niger state); Galadima Ibrahim Suleiman (Nasarawa state); Bassi Paul Ahmed (Borno state); Danjidda Salisu Hamisu (Kano state); Hamman Idi Polycarp (Taraba state); Damulak Kiyersohot Dashe (Plateau state); Alkali Bashar Attahiru (Sokoto state) and Mustapha Tijjani (Jigawa state).