This is what happened during (Egwu Eke) Python Dance II- Military

The full statement of the Second Python Dance conducted recently has been obtained.

A publication by the National Television Authority, shows the Full Text of Col. Sagir’s Press Briefing on how exercise Egwu Eke all happened.

Excerpts:

PATROLS

Following credible intelligence report and some distress calls from Ukpata community in Uzo-Wani LGA of Enugu State of a planned attack on the community by Fulani herdsmen on the 19th September 2017, a patrol team of Sector 3 was deployed in the area from 17th September 2017 to date. Through that we were able to prevent serious clash between the Fulani herdsmen and the community.

Similarly, at about 4.30pm on 17th September 2017, troops of Sector 2 on patrol at Ohaji-Egbema general area, along Obokofia-Agwa, Rombe-Oguta road junction in Imo State, intercepted 2 persons in a vehicle conveying about 15kg of a substance suspected to be Indian hemp. The suspects and the substance have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Also troops of Sector 2, Sub Sector 1, at about 12.00am 19th September 2017, while on patrol along Onitsha-Owerri road arrested 3 suspected hoodlums; Chisom Francis, Chukwu Enema and Uchenna Ogataku that barricaded the highway, extorting money and other valuables from hapless motorists resulting in serious traffic jam. The suspects have been handed over to Ogbaku Police Station.

RAIDS

Following a tip-off, a criminal hideout was raided at about 12.15am in Obinze community general area on 17th September 2017. Consequently, 17 suspected criminals were apprehended by troops of Sector 4. Items recovered include 3 x locally made pistols, 5 Dane guns and 15 rounds of various calibers of ammunition. Other items recovered were local charms and 7 wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

Furthermore, at about 1.30am on 17th September 2017, troops of Sector 4 in conjunction with the Nigeria Police raided a criminal den at Ukukwa North Local Government Area of Anambra State, where they arrested 7 suspected criminals. Items recovered are; 4 x locally made pistols, 420 live cartridges, about 50kg of Cannabis and some Charms. The suspects and the items were handed over to the Nigeria Police.

Similarly, based on intelligence, troops of Sector 2, at about 12.00am hours on 18th September 2017, conducted 2 raid operations on suspected cultists’ shrines at Awara and Assa communities of Ohaji-Egbema LGA of Imo State. The raids resulted in the arrest of 10 suspected cult members. They were however, transferred to the Nigeria Police after preliminary investigation.

In addition, at about 2.30am on 19th September 2017, troops of Sector 1, raided a notorious kidnappers’ den at Ohanze community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State. The operation led to the release of a kidnap victim, Mr. Monday Benson and the arrest of 3 suspected kidnappers; Arinze Ugiri aged 39 years, from Amouvuro community, Okezie Nwobolo, aged 30 years, from Amouvuro Nteuzor community and Michael Sunday 24 years old, from Okeyan Nteuzor village of Abia State. Suspects have also been handed over to the Nigeria Police after initial questioning.

CHECKMATING VIOLENT ACTIVITIES OF THE BANNED INDIGENIOUS PEOPLE OF BIAFRA

Despite the initial opposition to Exercise EGWU EKE II by the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra members and their sympathizers and unpatriotic elements, the general area of the South East especially Aba in Abia State is now fully stabilized. The usual violent activities of the outlawed Biafra “National Guards” (manning check points and extorting money from traders and motorists) have now been checkmated.

Similarly, the outlawed Biafra terrorists group presence is no longer visible and people go about their normal businesses without fear, let or hindrance.

The 82 Division Nigerian Army wishes to reassure the public that it is poised to maintaining the peace and security in the entire South-Eastern Region. Members of the public are please requested to cooperate with security agencies by remaining law abiding and passing credible information to the nearest security check point or call 193 and the various Sector Commanders’ telephone numbers that were earlier made public.

NTA