Gunmen kill one, kidnap four in Ondo

No fewer than four travellers were kidnapped by gunmen on Monday on Owo-Ikare Expressway at Ose/Oba area of Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo state. The victims were travelling from Ikare, the headquarters of Akoko North-East Local Government to Akure, when their vehicle was stopped and the passengers forced out and taken away.

A person in the area said,”The kidnappers took the four people away and shot one of the occupants of the vehicles who resisted being taken.”

This kidnap happened at the same spot where the Oluyani of Iyani-Akoko, Oba Sunday Daodu was kidnapped some months ago.

The kidnappers have contacted the families of each of the victims after the abduction, demanding ₦1 million per person as ransom.

Spokesman of the Ondo Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident and said the command had commenced investigation into the matter. Joseph said ” Investigation has begun while policemen were already combing the whole area and the culprits would soon be apprehended.”

On his part, the Oloba of Oba-Akoko,Oba Nurudeen Adegoroye called for more police men and another military checkpoint at the dangerous spots within Owo and Oba-Akoko.