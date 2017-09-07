Group commits N3.2bn to improve food security

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) has said it has committed the sum of N3.2 billion to improve food security as well as enhanced the production capacity of 98,202 rural farmers.

The loan disbursement of N3, 233,018,500 billion was recorded between January and July, 2017 and made to farmers to boost agricultural development.

Executive Director of the organisation, Sabina Idowu-Osehobo, disclosed this while reviewing the performance of the LAPO Agricultural and Rural Development Initiative (LARDI), where she restated the organisation’s commitment to boost the country’s agricultural development.

Idowu-Osehobo enjoined low-income farmers to take advantage of the affordable loan opportunity offered by LAPO to enhance the growth and development of their farm enterprises.

She attributed LAPO’s outstanding performance in revitalising the agriculture sector over the years to strong institutional strength, staff commitment to excellence and hard work, adding that the organisation was ready to maintain its superior performance trajectory.