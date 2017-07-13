Gowon urges State Governors to stop abandoning their predecessors’ projects

A former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon, has urged State Governors in the country to desist from the habit of discontinuing projects left halfway by their predecessors.

Gowon, while Inaugurating the project poured encomiums on Governor Seriake Dickson for continuing with the projects of his successors and and building fresh projects in the state.

Gowon, while speaking during the Commissioning ceremony at the Bayelsa Government House Complex, told Governor Dickson, that “from what I have heard you did not abandon anything that your predecessors had done. But you built and improved on them and this is really to your credit. I am sure that there will be no abandoned project.”

“While you are here you will complete them and build more. I will like to thank you for doing a good job in this state and your commitment is for the good and well being of the people of the state.”

“It is your responsibility and the responsibility of any leader and if you don’t do that nobody will appreciate you. I thank members of your government for giving you all the support you need for good governance”‎

Gowon, who was also at the Complex of the Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council and received by the Chairman of the council and King of Twon Brass, King Alfred Diette-Spiff, commissioned the office complex.‎

‎At the commissioning of the State Governor’s Office, the Ijaw National Leader, Pa Edwin Clark, said Nigerian unity was not negotiable.

Clark, who served as a minister under Gowon’s administration, recalled that after independence, the country opted for federalism, which he said was distorted later by military coups.

He said the distortion in the federation had led agitations in the country adding that at this point Nigeria must restructure to address all the issues.

“We all agreed that we wanted a federation. And that is what we have today but unfortunately, coups after coups

changed the whole concept we’re back into having a unitary form of government in a uniform of federation.

“So what do we do? It is never too late. Let us restructure this country so that everybody will have a belonging. Whether you are a majority or minority, we are all equal Nigeria.

“So when people talk of good rulers in this country, the humble son of Nigeria in the person of General Yakubu Gowon had again contributed more than any one else. He can go from place to place, he is not arrogant.

“He is a humble man with good family background. Ok am happy today that my son, the executive governor of Bayelsa State has thought it wise to bring my former boss”.

He congratulated Dickson for bringing Gowon to inaugurate a building he described as the best in the whole country.

“I know that this building will generate good governance. I know this building will bring peace and stability in the country. There is no second class citizen in this country. There is no first class citizen in this country. We are all equal”, he said.

Also speaking, King Diette-Spiff who started his remarks by re-echoing the one Nigeria slogan and describing Gowon as the benevolent father of the nation said the former head of state was the architect of state creation.

He said the people of the state would mark the inauguration of the project and the presence of the Gowon as the part of the achievements of the state governor.

Welcoming the visitors, Dickson highlighted the qualities of the former head of state describing him as the father of the nation.

He said: “I would like on behalf of the government and people of the state to welcome our leader and father, General Yakubu Gowon and when he landed and we saw him we all thought of our primary school days when all of us used to line up waving the green, white green and singing so many songs.

“But in the end also saying, “to keep Nigeria one is a task that must be done” and the other one said “go on with one Nigeria”. He is the father of Nigeria who led a team of very dedicated leaders.

“We thank you for what you and your colleagues did to give us one Nigeria. Nigeria is not perfect. No nation is perfect. Nation-building is a work in progress”.

Speaking on on the office complex, he said: “I want to enjoin all of you to pray that this office should be a place where governor’s after me and others will work in peace to lead our stage aright with the fear of God and always in service of our people.

“When we took over, you are all aware that we have been working for the last five years to lay a solid foundation building on what we saw in ground and introducing mire and more things to ensure that our state gets to its desired destination. Today we are here commissioned a befitting office that will serve our state for a long time to come”.