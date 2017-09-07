Goverments urged to develop programme that will curb youth restiveness

The Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of National Chronicle Newspapers/Magazine, Dr. Godwin Iorshoresh Nyitsem has called on government at all levels to promote programmes and policies that will help develop the youths as well as curb unemployment and restiveness.

He made this call in Abuja on Wednesday in his welcome address delivered during the 21st Chronicle Magazine Annual lecture and Distinguished Community Service Life-Time Achievements Honours Award.

According to him, Nigeria has remained on the backward due to an absence of a deliberate collective attempt by its leaders to forge a youth myth identity.

“This is why we have a state that is far from its citizens, that is why we cannot organize a free and fair election, this is why the most advanced countries in the world are those that have invested heavily in a functional, efficient, and effective education, agriculture, science and technology, industrialization, trade and investment, military, security, human capacity building, rural development. Build a viable traditional Institution system that equipped the youths with the knowledge, skill, and good moral character to contribute positively to the transformation of the Society as well as their roles of future leadership.

He added “it is all our duty to continue to rededicate, redirect, and re-connect all efforts in supporting the myriads problems of insecurity, inherit decay of educational system, unpredictable economic verbosity and endangered future that our country is facing today.”

He further lamented that, “in Nigeria today, we had produced charismatic leaders without character, we have produced leaders without convictions, powerful leaders without principles, intellectual leaders without morality, visionary leaders without values, be spiritual leaders without conscience the nations of the world do not lack people in leadership positions. They lack genuine leadership in their leaders’.

Ambassador Nyitse however stressed the need for everyone to have a change in orientation, attitude, and mind set to help move the country forward towards having the ideal nation we all deserve and dream about, “though change is not easy, but, it usually starts with the individual and gradually moves to the collective.”

“We in the Chronicle Magazine believe in promoting good governance, monitoring and supervision of ongoing and abandoned projects across the country, routine investigation, protection and preservation of human dignity and respect for the rule of law.