Gov Lalong sacks local government chairmen

Governor of Plateau state, Mr. Simon Lalong, on Thursday approved the dissolution of the existing Local Government Transition Committees.

This was contained in a statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Emmanuel Nanle, and made available to newsmen in Jos the state capital.

The statement reads that: “The chairmen and management committee members are to immediately hand over the running of affairs of the Local Government Councils to the Directors of Personnel Management pending further actions in line with the provision of law.”

Recall that the governor had in exercise of his powers under the edict providing for the establishment and administration of the Local Government Councils, 2005, as amended and subject to the ratification of the House of Assembly, constituted the Management Committees whose tenure expired by effluxion of time on the 28th of June, 2017.

The governor expressed his profound appreciation to all members of the dissolved council management committees for their selfless service in the two years of their stewardship. He further wished them the best in all their endeavours and urged them to be available in the future for service when called upon.