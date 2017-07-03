Gov Bello reiterates commitment to completing projects in Okunland, others

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has reiterated commitment to completing the ongoing projects in Okun land and other parts of the state for the good of the people.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Elder Simon Achuba at the Thanksgiving Ceremony of the Majority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon Mathew Kolawole at the Christ Apostolic Church in Kabba.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy governor, Akor Sylvester on Monday, Achuba lauded the continuous support of the Okun people to the present administration, despite distractions from certain quarters.

He urged the people to look for ways of managing the internal crisis and cooperate with the New Direction Team of his administration for more dividend of democracy in the entire land.

On their request to have a campus of Kogi State University, Anyigba in Kabba, the Governor said his government was thinking beyond their expectation, saying government was rather thinking of working towards the upgrade of College of Agriculture, Kabba to university.

He said the people would benefit more when the school is upgraded to university than having a campus of the Kogi State University in Kabba.

On power rotation, the Governor said the people have reasons to support this administration led by him (an Ebira man from central) so that, when it comes to their turn, they will equally have the support from the area.

The Governor, while commending the good works of the majority leader in the area, said his administration valued the relationship that existed between the executive, legislative and the judicial arms of government in the state.

He enjoined other lawmakers, political office holders and successful business men and women to always give back to the communities, adding that “when you give, you receive more”.

Giving his testimony in the church, the majority leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon Mathew Kolawole thanked Governor Yahaya Bello for putting kogi first in his administration, saying the people ate beginning to benefit from the government.

He narrated his ordeal and how he rose from grass to grace, urging mothers to stay by their children at all times, no matter the situation they found themselves.

He personally commended the leadership qualities and style of the Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba, describing him as “a leader with difference”.

The majority who also used the occasion to thank the Deputy Governor for mobilising support for him when he first contested for the membership of the House, prayed God to keep him and always lead him in the right direction.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Ayoade Folashade Arike urged the people to disregard the unfounded allegation making the rounds that Governor Bello was owing many months salaries, adding that the genuine workers in the state have been paid up till April, 2017.

She said that, Bello’s Administration has paid more than fifty billion naira to workers as their salaries since it was inaugurated in about a year and six months, stressing that the administration would not give tax payers’ money to diaspora and ghost workers.

She further urged those using the unfounded allegation of nonpayment as a yardstick not to pay their tithes in the church to be honest to God and pay their tithes, as according to her “God knows that Governor Bello is paying salaries”.

In his speech, the State Security Adviser, commander Jerry Omodara (rtd) commended the support of the people for the government in tackling security challenges in the area, saying such cooperation would enable the government to deliver more dividend of democracy in the area.

He said politics in Kabba Bunu has taken its rightful position with the calibre of people in the present administration of the state led by Governor Yahaya Bello, urging the people to continue their support for the government.