Gov Ahmed lauds FG on agric

Kwara state governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed has lauded the federal government on its renewed efforts on agriculture in order to reposition the nation’s economy for sustainable development.

Speaking during the yearly Sallah homage by the Chairman, Kwara State Traditional Council and the Emir of Ilorin, HRH Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, at Government House, Ilorin, the governor said the agricultural programme of the federal government is a focal point for diversification of the Nigerian economy.

The governor, who noted that the youths in the state have embraced agriculture, said the state has since commenced sustainable agricultural programme under the Off-Taker Demand Driven Scheme with the determination to translate it into wealth creation for the teaming youths.

Gov. Ahmed urged Local Government Transition Implementation Committees (TIC) in the state and the in-coming local government authorities to embrace agriculture as a major economic activity for driving the economic affairs of their areas noting that reliance on federation allocation and 10% state IGR is no longer enough to support activities in the councils.

Governor Ahmed challenged Local Government Councils, especially those in urban environments, to take advantage of their environment to improve their IGR in order to be able to pay salaries and meet other necessary obligations.

“Our administration would continue to service its people in terms of Human Capital Development and provision of sustainable Infrastructure across the state. The road construction programme would resume immediately after the rainy season,” Gov Ahmed assured the people.

Earlier, the Emir of Ilorin, HRH Alhaji Ibrahim Gambari commended the governor for development across the state and enjoined all and sundry to live in peace and harmony, love and tolerate among one another.