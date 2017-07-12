Gov Ahmed enjoins traditional rulers to maintain peace and order

Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has enjoined traditional rulers in the state to maintain peace and order in their areas of domain just as he assured that all differences on land disputes are amicably resolved.

Speaking during a courtesy call on him by traditional rulers from Kwara South led by the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II at Government House, Ilorin, he said it is very critical to maintain peace and order for development to take place.

The Governor noted that the history of land dispute is a continuous thing saying it is only the way and manner that it is being handled that determine peace asking for dialogue in addressing land dispute matters.

He said one solution that is not acceptable to resolution of land dispute is violence stating that it is a criminal act which the law of the land does not support adding that anybody found to be culpable in any act of violence will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

According to him, “we will continue to support our royal fathers in ensuring that they maintain lives and property in all their facets of activities. We will try to support you with all necessary logistics that will make it easy for you to carry out these activities of maintaining lives and property and maintaining a very peaceful society for growth and development.

On the request for state intervention on the payment of local government salary arrears, the Governor said their problem emanated from the Federation allocation by the Federal Government which requires National Assembly intervention.

Earlier, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II appealed to state government intervention in the unpaid salaries of local government workers and implementation of findings and recommendations of enquiries into communal clashes arising from land disputes in the state.