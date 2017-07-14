Gombe provides 140, 000 tonnes of fertiliser for farmers

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State says his administration has procured over 140, 000 tonnes of fertiliser for sale to farmers at a subsidised rate.

The governor said this in Gombe on Friday during the launch of fertiliser sales and distribution for the 2017 cropping season.

He said that the project was to improve the farmers’ productivity and boost food security in the state.

“This administration has procured over 140,000 metric tons of fertiliser since its assumption of office in 2011.

“This, we believe, would translate into increased income and empowerment of our farmers, improvement of livelihood of the citizens as well as the much-desired food security of the state,’’ he said.

Dankwambo said that Gombe State was among the first to indicate interest in the special Federal Government’s fertiliser intervention programme, procuring 20,000 tonnes of NPK 20-10-10 fertiliser and 10, 000 tonnes of Urea fertiliser.

He gave the assurance that the fertiliser would get to farmers in the grassroots level, urging farmers to take due advantage of the scheme to improve their agricultural productivity.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor announced the price of a bag of NPK fertiliser as N4,800 and that of Urea fertiliser as N5,800.

The Commissioner for Agriculture Alhaji Buba-Biri, commended the governor for his support to farmers in the state.

He described the fertiliser distribution as the most important event in the life of farmers.

Buba-Biri also said that the Dankwambo-administration had repaired over 20 tractors, while distributing improved seeds at subsidised rates to farmers for this year farming season. (NAN)