Golden Pen Awards: NB restates commitment to media excellence

Nigerian Breweries Plc, has restated its commitment to excellence in the practice of journalism, as the 9th edition of the Nigerian Breweries’ Golden Pen Awards opened with a promise to honour journalists who abide by the fine ethics of the profession.

Kufre Ekanem, Nigerian Breweries’ Corporate Affairs Adviser, told journalists at the flag-off of this year’s edition in Lagos recently, that the award was introduced to promote professionalism and objective reportage of events in Nigeria.

He said that over the last three years, the focus has been on the role of the media in setting agenda for the future of Nigeria with the theme, Education, Youth Empowerment and Talent Development

According to him, with the completion of the three-year period focus on education, youth empowerment and talent development, the company is directing the attention of the Nigerian media to the area of Agriculture, local sourcing and industrial development, as the theme for the Award.

Mr. Ekanem enjoined journalists from all media platforms with reports published and broadcast in 2016, focusing on agriculture, local sourcing and industrial development to submit a maximum of three entries for the award.

The entries, he added, should be sent to corporate address of TPT International on PR Place, 6/8 Bola Ogunsanya crescent, Magodo GRA, Shangisha, Lagos.

The call for entries which opened on Monday, July 3, 2017 will close on Friday, August 4, 2017.

Mr. Ekanem said that the ceremony will hold on Friday, October 6, 2017, where winners will be announced in the three categories of the award: Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Reporter of the Year, Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Photojournalist of the Year and Nigerian Breweries Report of the Year.

According to him, the prizes for winning entries for the awards have also been reviewed upwards. “The Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Reporter of the Year will get a cash prize of N2 Million Naira plus a gift item, the first runner up will get N1 Million Naira, while the 2nd runner up will go home with N750,000.”

He added that in the Photojournalist category; the overall winner will receive N1 Million plus a gift item, while the first and second runners up will be rewarded with N750,000 and N500,000 respectively, adding that, the winner of the Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Report of the Year will receive N1 Million and a gift item.