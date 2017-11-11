God knows his people and console them- Rev. (Mrs.,) Fapounda

Loosing someone who was so dear to one’s life can be very painful not when that person happened to be the father and bread winner of the family. In fact to some who lost their dear ones they do out of frustration asked if there is God or if at all God exist with some out even bluntly saying God is partial.

But for Rev. Fapounda the wife of late Rev. Dr. Edward Abiodun Fapounda who died on 28th of August, 2016, it is with sweet memory but with bitter heart they remember their love ones . In this exclusive chart with Ajibade Balabi in their family house where they are gathered for the remembrance of their father who was born on the 31st of December, 1943 but died on 28th of August, 2016.

Mrs. Fapounda spoke glowingly about her late husband

“I don’t just know where to start. He was a pillar of the family, even to his extended family and to all church members. We all look towards him for inspiration and throughout his life time he was never found wanting, he was such a nice and good father to us all”

Speaking further about the man, Rev. Aderonke Fapounda said though no one could query God, as she believed there is nothing that happens to human being without God’s knowledge

“Our father was a man of few words and all his words mattered, he did not just talk anyhow or talk for talking sake. He has been a Rev I mean a man of God for many years. Apart from been a Rev, he was a visionary that transcended time, his heart was golden he will be cherished forever. Though he is no more but the seed he left behind will live on through the many lives he touched”

Rev Aderonke will not be dragged to flash back on how she met the late Rev Fapounda, rather she will tell you in his life time he was a lovely man. “I met him the way people of old generation do meet themselves then and not the way we have it now. Anyway he was a very lovely husband. He can rest on because he laid a solid foundation that stands the test of time through his legacy of faith, compassion and service. I can always say rest on beacon of hope”

Though she was not in the mood to grant any further interview outside her husband one year remembrance which incidentally fell to today (Saturday, November, 11th, 2017) she still spare a little time to advise the youth of today

“Most of these young ladies now marry for money and flashy things unlike what it entails in those days when you have to marry for love as in love. Now before some of our young ladies could say “I do” they must have seen or know how much your worth is, anyway time is changing. And that also bring me to the fear of God, some of these our young ladies does not fear God, because if you fear God you will not be thinking of materials things before you choose your husband I mean your life partner and that also brings me to our late husband and father issue, he knows God and worshipped him in spirit and truth though he went to meet his makers last year but his legacy lives on through his ministry and his impact on the lives of many. Really we all miss him”

Then she went psychological. “But God need him most that is why he took him away from us “

And when she was asked to described her husband in one words she has this to say. “He is a man of compassion, a man of unconditional love. A general of generals in the kingdom of God”.