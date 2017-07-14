Global Interns holds career guidance workshop for students in Lagos

Global Interns Nigeria, a student-centred organisation, has concluded plans on its first phase of career guidance workshop dubbed, “The Career Connect Series,” for students in high schools and universities. It will hold on Tuesday August 22 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The workshop, which is aimed at enhancing the perception of students on the right career path and prospects associated with them, will feature facilitators from various professions to address critical issues students encounter when making career choices.

Chief Executive Officer of Global Interns Nigeria, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Modupe, said there is need to groom and properly guide today’s youths on career paths, which is the overall objective of the workshop.

She stated that the workshop will help teenagers to understand the meaning of career choices through engaging sessions suitable for learning and networking. “It promises to be practical and interactive sessions between students and facilitators,” she assured.

Modupe further explained that students are stereotyped when making career decisions, which were sometimes in line with the desire of their parents, without looking at the prospects or satisfaction in their choices.

“This workshop provides a platform for students to enable them understand the meaning of career choices,” she further said.

This is to avoid the challenges faced by students who find it difficult to make proper career choices before entering tertiary institutions, leading to a large number of them losing interest in their course of study and also finding it difficult to secure satisfactory job.

In some cases, such people have their aspirations dashed and it becomes too late to reverse the trend.

According to Modupe, this is where proper career guidance becomes very relevant to fill the gap, which is what Global Interns aims to achieve. She added that career counselling has always been important but it only recently got the recognition it deserves.

“There should be an understanding of what course to choose and whether capabilities match interests. This is what Global Interns career guidance workshop intends to achieve, to stop students from making such mistakes,” she added.

The workshop will help participants figure out who they are; the right career choice to make; identify factors that influences such career development; and help assess their interests, abilities, and values among others.

Mutiat Alli