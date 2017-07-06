Glo increases subscribers’ value with Free Data Day, Welcome Back Offer ‎

Next Generation Network, Globacom, has raised the bar in customer satisfaction with the launch of two unique offers “Free Data Day” which rewards subscribers with free data to access the internet for a whole day and “Glo Welcome Back” which gifts customers who have not used the Glo Network in 30 days with free N6,000 airtime.

Announcing the offers at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, Globacom’s Zonal Business Coordinator, Lagos, Mr. Adebola Omoboya, said “we appreciate the essence of the internet in today’s world. We are through this product empowering our customers in an unprecedented way in their business, social and educational pursuits.”

He noted that Glo subscribers would only enjoy free 200MB data for a whole day when they meet the voice and/or data usage threshold within seven days preceding the Free Data Day to qualify.

To enjoy the Free Data Day, subscribers are required to spend N250 or more on calls in the preceding 7 days to a free data day or spend at least N150 on calls and use a minimum of 100MB of data in the preceding 7 days to the free data day from any or a combination of methods such as Pay as you use, purchase of data plan and usage from existing data plan.

Omoboya further explained that customers would be notified when they have qualified for the Free Data Day and that they do not need to dial any code to opt in or subscribe to any platform before enjoying the benefits. “When a customer qualifies for the offering, he would be able to enjoy free data usage throughout that day”, he said.

He said the N6,000 credit which Glo Welcome Back gives can be used to browse, send SMS and make calls to Glo customers. Subscribers are required to make a recharge of between N100 and N5,000 to access the free N6,000 airtime.

Details of the offer show that subscribers can access the free airtime based on the amount of recharge made subject to a maximum of N6,000. “For example, a recharge of N100 gives the subscriber N600 bonus airtime which is deducted from the FREE N6,000. The bonus N600 is made up of N500 for Voice and 50MB data worth N100.

If the same subscriber makes a second recharge of N500, he gets a bonus credit of N3,000 made up of N2,500 Voice credit and N500 with 250MB data worth N500. This is deducted from the balance of N5400 left of the N6,000 FREE Airtime. The subscriber will now have N2,400 left in the FREE Airtime account which can be accessed when the next recharge is made,” he said.

Omoboya explained the “the subscriber will receive an SMS notification when the bonus airtime is credited. To confirm the balance, the subscriber can dial #122*34#.”

Globacom assured subscribers that it has enhanced the quality of its network to accommodate the anticipated traffic that these exciting products will generate.

“We are more committed than ever to provide subscribers with the best value-for-money by making our products and services accessible to our existing and new subscribers,” he said.