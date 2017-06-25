Glo extols Muslims on Eid-el-Fitri, prays for Nigeria’s progress

Nigeria’s foremost telecommunications operator, Globacom, has extended congratulatory messages to Muslims across the nation on the successful completion of this year’s annual one month-long fast, called Ramadan.

The operator in a press release urged Muslim faithful to inculcate the lessons learnt during the fast to make a positive impact on their neighbours and the larger society, while also praying for the progress of the country.

Every year, Muslims across the world fast from sunrise to sunset in the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. The practice is the fourth pillar of the Islamic faith lasts a full month, usually 29 and 30 days.

Globacom encouraged all Muslims to use the opportunity of the celebration to pray for the peace, unity and development of the nation, and to fully imbibe the tenets of Islam as taught by Prophet Mohammed.

“We wish all our Muslim brethren a very happy Eid-el-Fitri and we pray that the Almighty Allah will grant their prayers for peace and progress of Nigeria.

”It is a season of charity, peace-making and forgiveness. We must use this season to remember to care for the poor and the needy in line with Allah’s injunction to be our brother’s keeper,” Globacom said.

Globacom said it would provide a platform for all Muslim subscribers on its network to enjoy this year’s Sallah through its Islamic value-added offerings like the Glo Adhan, Daily Prayers, Daily reflection, Islamic Digest and Hausa Islamic Services.

Globacom subscribers can access the services by sending Adhan to 7728 or by dialing 7728786#. They can also send IDH to 50550 for Daily Prayers, REF to 50550 for Daily Reflection, DIG to 50550 for Islamic Digest and IDH to 50550 for Hausa Islamic Digest.

This year’s edition of the annual religious rite began on the 27th of May after the sighting of the moon and ends on the 25th of June 2017on the Roman calendar.

Eid-el-Fitri is celebrated annually by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the Ramadan month of fasting. The day of Eid falls on the first day of Shawwal. The Faithful fast throughout the month and pay their Zakat before offering the Eid prayers on that day.