Glo commended for supporting LBSAA Alumni President’s dinner

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has been commended for supporting the 25th annual President’s Dinner of Lagos Business School Alumni Association (LBSAA) held on Sunday in Lagos.

The President of Lagos Business School Alumni Association (LBSAA), Mrs. Bola Adesola, who made the commendation during the dinner, also thanked the company for its unalloyed support for the association.

Held at the New Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos, the dinner was attended by Alumnus of LBS including captains of industry and professionals from all walks of life.

The LBSAA is an integral part of the Lagos Business School community through which LBS achieves its long term objective of excellence and commitment to professionalism.

The partnership agreement between Globacom and LBSAA was signed in 2016 and it conferred on Globacom the status of exclusive telecoms sponsor of the dinner for five years.

The 2017 President’s dinner which incidentally is the second edition was attended by over 1000 people from Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Globacom, in a statement in Lagos, said it was delighted to collaborate with the association. It commended the members of the association for contributing positively towards national development especially through corporate productivity and excellence in their various professional activities.