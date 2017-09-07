Generator fumes kill couple in Edo

A couple, Imafidon Ototie and his wife, were on Monday found dead at their apartment at Ototie Street off Sapele Road in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.‎

They were believed to have been killed by fumes from a generator that was on, inside their apartment.

The power generating set was reportedly placed at the corridor in front of their room.

One of their sons, whose identity could not be ascertained as at press time that was in the room was rushed to the hospital for medical care.

Their bodies were discovered by a member of the family, Bright, who did not sleep at home that day.

Bright said he raised alarm when he returned home Monday morning to discover that his parents were yet to get up from the bed.

He said it was like a spirit told him not to sleep at home that night which made him to go to his friend’s place.

His words: I have been telling them to put off the generator but they didn’t listen to me. It is like a spirit told me to leave the house and I left. I came back and saw their door locked so I raised alarm.

Their eldest daughter, Blessing, said he, had always warned her late parents to always put off the generator at night.