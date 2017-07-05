Gani Adams remains OPC Leader – Adéshínà

THE Lagos State Coordinator of Odua People’s Congress (OPC), Alhaji Mutairu Adéshínà, has described as a joke the statement that a set of people have come together to harmonize OPC as a body and has therefore sacked Gani Adams.

According to Alhaji Adéshínà, the statement of the alleged dismissal, coming from these set of people who have been expelled from Otunba led – Odua People’s Congress in 2015 are tissues of lies and a fabrication of what they dream of.

“How can they claim to have expelled Otunba Gani Adams from a body he started and today is the most visible and vibrant body.

“They should come out and tell us their grouse. Is it the fact that in Yoruba land, Otunba Gani Adams remains one of the prominent figures? Is it because people are suggesting that Otunba be given the father of all Chieftaincy titles which comes with huge sacrifice to the holder and a prominent Chieftaincy title to be given a Yoruba man?

“Is it about the fast growing progress of Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) already in 78 countries and still growing? Is it their lack of will to even come up with a Yoruba ideology that they represent that is their problem?

“We heard that Razak Arogundade calls his group ‘New Era’, and Dare Adesope calls his ‘OPC reformed’, why are they so desperate to push a vibrant leader away? In the field of music, football, and even struggle, there are various interests, and they all work to defend their interest.

“What have they done as individuals? How many members do they have? Is it the cultural promotion that Olokun Festival Foundation is championing in the last 17years? Or the recent success of the raiding of Baddoo hotspots in Ikorodu via joint action with Nigeria Police and other stakeholders.

“Where is their office, where do they operate from, let them come out with pictures of their members?

“Otunba Gani Adams is too focused to be distracted by these bunch of clowns, this is just to notify the general public that they are nonentities who don’t have anything to do with their lives than being tools in the hands of desperate politicians and land grabbers. They have been dismissed since 2015 and they remain dismissed.”